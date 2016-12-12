Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221608
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 12, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Dorothy Prorock
2129 Tuxedo Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd., Po Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Text2016 GRD 221608—Re: Dorothy Prorock. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
