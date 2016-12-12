Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 12, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221608
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Dorothy Prorock
2129 Tuxedo Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd., Po Box 31776
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2016 GRD 221608—Re: Dorothy Prorock. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 