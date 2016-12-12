Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221609
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Gary Perry
Rita Pokrant A.k.a. Rita Pokrandt, 4578 Tom LaneCleveland OH 44109
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Defendant
Rita Pokrant
Mount Royal Villa, 13900 Bennett RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2016 ADV 221609—Gary Perry vs Rita Pokrant. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. K. A. Scheid, atty.
