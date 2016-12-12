Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 12, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221609
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Gary Perry
Rita Pokrant A.k.a. Rita Pokrandt, 4578 Tom Lane
Cleveland OH 44109
Plaintiff's Attorney
Katherine Ann Scheid
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Defendant

Rita Pokrant
Mount Royal Villa, 13900 Bennett Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2016 ADV 221609—Gary Perry vs Rita Pokrant. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. K. A. Scheid, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 