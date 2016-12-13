Date Filed Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221615 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 10, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2016 GRD 221615—Re: Lula Mae Barnes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.