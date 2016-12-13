Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221615
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Mattie Williams
10316 Nelson Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Vanessa E. Cunningham
16016 Edgewood Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Ward

Lula Mae Barnes
10316 Nelson Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2016 GRD 221615—Re: Lula Mae Barnes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
