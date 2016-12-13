Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221615
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 10, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Mattie Williams
10316 Nelson Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Vanessa E. Cunningham
16016 Edgewood Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Ward
Lula Mae Barnes
10316 Nelson Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2016 GRD 221615—Re: Lula Mae Barnes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
