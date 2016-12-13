Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221618
Date Died
October 31, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 25, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Lorraine Kearney
4673 W. 149th Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Patrick McCafferty
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Michael A. Kearney
4673 W. 149th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221618—Estate of Michael A. Kearney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 