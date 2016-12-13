Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221618
- Date Died
- October 31, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 25, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Lorraine Kearney
4673 W. 149th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Michael A. Kearney
4673 W. 149th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016
Text2016 EST 221618—Estate of Michael A. Kearney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
About your information and the public record.