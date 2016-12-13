Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221622
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Janice Berry
7322 Greenleaf Ave.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Janice M. Carter
11617 Woodview Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Fiduciary

Janice Berry
7322 Greenleaf Ave.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221622—Estate of Janice M. Carter. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
