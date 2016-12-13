Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221622
- Date Died
- October 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Janice Berry
7322 Greenleaf Ave.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Janice M. Carter
11617 Woodview Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Fiduciary
Janice Berry
7322 Greenleaf Ave.Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221622—Estate of Janice M. Carter. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
