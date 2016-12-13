Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221623
- Date Died
- March 16, 2011
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Marilyn A. Champegny
7820 East LindenParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Robert A. Marcis, II
22649 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Richard L. Champegny
7820 East LindenParma OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, March 16, 2011
Text2016 EST 221623—Estate of Richard L. Champegny. Will admitted to probate. R. A. Marcis, II, atty.
