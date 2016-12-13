Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221626
Date Died
September 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dolores Kleinman
31700 Fairmount Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Gregory Robertson
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center Suite 3200
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

James J. Kleinman
31700 Fairmount Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016

Surviving Spouse

Dolores Kleinman
31700 Fairmont Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44124

Fiduciary

Dolores Kleinman
31700 Fairmount Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kevin Gregory Robertson
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center Suite 3200
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221626—Estate of James J. Kleinman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Robertson, atty.
