Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221626
- Date Died
- September 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dolores Kleinman
31700 Fairmount Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center Suite 3200
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
James J. Kleinman
31700 Fairmount Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Dolores Kleinman
31700 Fairmont Blvd.Cleveland OH 44124
Fiduciary
Dolores Kleinman
31700 Fairmount Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center Suite 3200
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221626—Estate of James J. Kleinman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Robertson, atty.
