Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221630
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 19, 2009
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Dyanne Singleton
1234 East 172nd St.
Cleveland OH 44119

Decedent

Michelle Singleton
14315 Scioto Ave.
East Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Tuesday, May 19, 2009

Fiduciary

Dyanne Singleton
1234 East 172nd St.
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2016 EST 221630—Estate of Michelle Singleton. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
