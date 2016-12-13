Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221630
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- May 19, 2009
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Dyanne Singleton
1234 East 172nd St.Cleveland OH 44119
Decedent
Michelle Singleton
14315 Scioto Ave.East Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Fiduciary
Dyanne Singleton
1234 East 172nd St.Cleveland OH 44119
Text2016 EST 221630—Estate of Michelle Singleton. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
About your information and the public record.