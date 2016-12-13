Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221632
Date Died
July 5, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Delores E. Peoples
507 Karl Drive
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Allen Cicero
3613 West Park Road
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Shelia M. Wilson
3422 E. 143rd Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, July 5, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221632—Estate of Shelia M. Wilson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Cicero, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 