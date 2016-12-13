Date Filed Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221632 Date Died July 5, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 26, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221632—Estate of Shelia M. Wilson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Cicero, atty.