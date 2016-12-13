Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221632
- Date Died
- July 5, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 26, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Delores E. Peoples
507 Karl DriveRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
3613 West Park Road
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Shelia M. Wilson
3422 E. 143rd StreetCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Tuesday, July 5, 2016
Text2016 EST 221632—Estate of Shelia M. Wilson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Cicero, atty.
