Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221635
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Melvin N. Guy
3571 Algonquin ParkwayLouisville KY 40211
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Decedent
Birdie E. Coles
1085 Rutherford Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44112
Date Died :Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Text2016 EST 221635—Estate of Birdie E. Coles. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. G. Eloff, atty.
About your information and the public record.