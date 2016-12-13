Date Filed Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221635 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 16, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221635—Estate of Birdie E. Coles. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. G. Eloff, atty.