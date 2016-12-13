Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221635
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 16, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Melvin N. Guy
3571 Algonquin Parkway
Louisville KY 40211
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Decedent

Birdie E. Coles
1085 Rutherford Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112

Date Died :Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221635—Estate of Birdie E. Coles. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. K. G. Eloff, atty.
