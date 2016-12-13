Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221636
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Ann Hughes
4212 Bucyrus AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Defendant
Slobodanka Pavlovic
Defendant
Cuyahoga County Treasurer
1701 East 12th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Dennis A. Rotman
Plaintiff's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Slavko Pavlovic
7640 Royalview DriveParma OH 44129
Text2016 ADV 221636—Dennis A. Rotman vs Slobodanka Pavlovic, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
