Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221639
- Date Died
- November 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lynnette Shuttleworth
4094 Weymouth RoadMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
McDermott & McDermott Company, L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Helen D. Beatty
5141 West 228th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016
Text2016 EST 221639—Estate of Helen D. Beatty. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. McDermott, atty.
