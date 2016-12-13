Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221639
Date Died
November 17, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lynnette Shuttleworth
4094 Weymouth Road
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
John Michael McDermott
McDermott & McDermott Company, L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Helen D. Beatty
5141 West 228th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2016 EST 221639—Estate of Helen D. Beatty. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. McDermott, atty.
