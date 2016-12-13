Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221640
Filing Code
LSE

Defendant

Lvnv Funding Llc
15 South Main Street, #700
Greenville SC 29601

Plaintiff

Timothy N. Toma
33977 Chardon Road, #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Katherine Breanne McCoy
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Defendant

Willie J. Holley
46 East Bankhead Street, #3
Fulton MS 38843

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer
2079 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Jenny J. Holley
2779 East 124th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Defendant

Valerie Holley-Staten
15300 Maple Park Drive, #2
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2016 ADV 221640—Timothy N. Toma vs Valerie Holley-Staten, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. K. B. McCoy, atty.
