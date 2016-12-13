Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221642
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 6, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Ryan Charles Yost
6514 Arden Avenue
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Wednesday, January 6, 2016

Applicant

Elizabeth D. Blagg
6514 Arden Avenue
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221642—Estate of Ryan Charles Yost. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
