Date Filed Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221642 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 6, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221642—Estate of Ryan Charles Yost. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. T. D. Robenalt, atty.