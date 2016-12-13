Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221642
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Ryan Charles Yost
6514 Arden AvenueBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Wednesday, January 6, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth D. Blagg
6514 Arden AvenueBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221642—Estate of Ryan Charles Yost. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
