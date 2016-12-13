Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221643
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- November 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joanne M. Humphrey
30126 Lake Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA
4600 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44103-3748
Decedent
Michael J. Humphrey
30126 Lake Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Joanne M. Humphrey
30126 Lake Road,Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary
Joanne M. Humphrey
30126 Lake Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA
4600 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44103-3748
Text2016 EST 221643—Estate of Michael J. Humphrey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Steel, atty.
