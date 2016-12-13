Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221643
Bond
1
Date Died
November 29, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joanne M. Humphrey
30126 Lake Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Terrence Joseph Steel
Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA
4600 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44103-3748

Decedent

Michael J. Humphrey
30126 Lake Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Surviving Spouse

Joanne M. Humphrey
30126 Lake Road,
Bay Village OH 44140

Fiduciary

Joanne M. Humphrey
30126 Lake Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Terrence Joseph Steel
Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA
4600 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44103-3748

Text

2016 EST 221643—Estate of Michael J. Humphrey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Steel, atty.
