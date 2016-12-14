Date Filed Wednesday, December 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221647 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died June 17, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221647—Estate of Michael Beaty. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.