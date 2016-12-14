Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221647
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 17, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Michael Beaty

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221647—Estate of Michael Beaty. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
