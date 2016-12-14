Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221651
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Kimberly Beach
20700 Detroit Rd #1Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Donna Beck
3869 W. 137th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Text2016 EST 221651—Estate of Donna Beck. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
About your information and the public record.