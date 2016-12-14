Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221651
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Kimberly Beach
20700 Detroit Rd #1
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Donna Beck
3869 W. 137th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2016 EST 221651—Estate of Donna Beck. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
