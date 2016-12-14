Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221652
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 24, 2012
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Joseph Cerniglia
1024 Bay Ridge DriveSlidell LA 70461
Date Died :Monday, September 24, 2012
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Avenue,Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221652—Estate of Joseph Cerniglia. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
