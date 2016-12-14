Date Filed Wednesday, December 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221652 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 24, 2012 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221652—Estate of Joseph Cerniglia. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.