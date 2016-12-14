Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221654
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 19, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Ward

Savanna Davis
Beachwood Pointe Nursing Home, 23900 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 GRD 221654—Re: Savanna Davis. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
