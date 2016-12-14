Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221654
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 19, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Ward
Savanna Davis
Beachwood Pointe Nursing Home, 23900 Chagrin BlvdBeachwood OH 44122
Text2016 GRD 221654—Re: Savanna Davis. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
