Date Filed Wednesday, December 14, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221654 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 19, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDAGS

Text 2016 GRD 221654—Re: Savanna Davis. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.