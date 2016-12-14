Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221656
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 19, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Ward

Robert Marshall
Veteran's Administration, 10701 East Blvd
Cleveland OH 44106

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2016 GRD 221656—Re: Robert Marshall. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
