Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221657
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Gregory W. Beck
1164 Richmar Dr.
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Norman Thomas Musial
Musial & Musial Co L.P.A.
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Gloria F. Tecca
1164 Richmar Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221657—Estate of Gloria F. Tecca. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. N. T. Musial, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 