Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221657
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Gregory W. Beck
1164 Richmar Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co L.P.A.
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Gloria F. Tecca
1164 Richmar Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Text2016 EST 221657—Estate of Gloria F. Tecca. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. N. T. Musial, atty.
