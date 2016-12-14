Date Filed Wednesday, December 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221659 Date Died October 20, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 19, 2017 2:45 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221659—Estate of Mary Ann Shirley-Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. R. H. Drucker, atty.