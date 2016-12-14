Probate
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- 2016EST221659
- October 20, 2015
ESTATE HEARINGJan 19, 2017 2:45 AM
- ADM
Applicant
Bobbie Jean Johnson-Washington
19601 Van Aken Blvd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Richard H. Drucker L.P.A. Inc.
820 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Mary Ann Shirley-Davis
19014 Firwood Rd.Euclid OH 44110
Date Died :Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Text2016 EST 221659—Estate of Mary Ann Shirley-Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. R. H. Drucker, atty.
