Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221661
Date Died
October 23, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

James C. Peto
506 Merrimak Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016

Applicant

Mary B. Peto
506 Merrimak Drive
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2016 EST 221661—Estate of James C. Peto. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
