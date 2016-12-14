Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221661
- Date Died
- October 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
James C. Peto
506 Merrimak DriveBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016
Applicant
Mary B. Peto
506 Merrimak DriveBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2016 EST 221661—Estate of James C. Peto. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
About your information and the public record.