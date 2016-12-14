Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221664
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- November 9, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Irene C. Davis
12321 Woodward Blvd.Cleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, November 9, 2015
Applicant
Marica M. Davis
6890 Carriage Hill Drive, Unit 7Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel J. Klonowski
920 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2206
Text2016 EST 221664—Estate of Irene C. Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. D. J. Klonowski, atty.
