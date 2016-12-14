Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221664
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
November 9, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Irene C. Davis
12321 Woodward Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44125

Date Died :Monday, November 9, 2015

Applicant

Marica M. Davis
6890 Carriage Hill Drive, Unit 7
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel James Klonowski
Daniel J. Klonowski
920 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2206

Text

2016 EST 221664—Estate of Irene C. Davis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. D. J. Klonowski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 