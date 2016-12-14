Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221667
- Date Died
- October 31, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 26, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Richard J. Birk
1452 Gasche StreetWooster OH 44691
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Decedent
Richard G. Birk
6390 Alderwood RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016
Text2016 EST 221667—Estate of Richard G. Birk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E. A. Skerl, atty.
