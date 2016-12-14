Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221667
Date Died
October 31, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 26, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Richard J. Birk
1452 Gasche Street
Wooster OH 44691
Applicant's Attorney
Erica Ann Skerl
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Decedent

Richard G. Birk
6390 Alderwood Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221667—Estate of Richard G. Birk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. E. A. Skerl, atty.
