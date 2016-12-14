Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221676
- Date Died
- July 18, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 20, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Valentina Sgro
3718 Normandy Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Decedent
Frances M.g. Sgro
24450 Union CircleBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, July 18, 2016
Text2016 EST 221676—Estate of Frances M. g. Sgro. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
About your information and the public record.