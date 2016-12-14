Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221676
Date Died
July 18, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 20, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Valentina Sgro
3718 Normandy Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Decedent

Frances M.g. Sgro
24450 Union Circle
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221676—Estate of Frances M. g. Sgro. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
