Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221680
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Brian H. Chebo
21191 Lakeshore Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Colleen Tizzano
The Chilcote Law Firm, LLP
12434 Cedar Rd., Suite 3
Cleveland OH 44106

Decedent

Mary E. Chebo
18621 Neff Rd., Slovene Home For The Aged
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221680—Estate of Mary E. Chebo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. C. Tizzano, atty.
