Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221680
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Brian H. Chebo
21191 Lakeshore Blvd.Cleveland OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
The Chilcote Law Firm, LLP
12434 Cedar Rd., Suite 3
Cleveland OH 44106
Decedent
Mary E. Chebo
18621 Neff Rd., Slovene Home For The AgedCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016
Text2016 EST 221680—Estate of Mary E. Chebo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. C. Tizzano, atty.
