Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221681
- Date Died
- September 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dennis R. Kotmel
14913 Brunswick Ave.Maple Hts. OH 44137
Date Died :Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Applicant
Charlotte Kotmel
93 Paul StreetBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder Co., LPA
100 Franklin's Row
Cleveland OH 44139
Text2016 EST 221681—Estate of Dennis R. Kotmel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. L. Williams, atty.
About your information and the public record.