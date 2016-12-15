Date Filed Thursday, December 15, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221683 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $160,000.00 Date Died October 18, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221683—Estate of Clifford Warren Plott. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $160,000.00. F. E. Jochum, atty.