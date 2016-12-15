Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221683
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$160,000.00
Date Died
October 18, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Robert James Plott
7637 Acacia Avenue
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Decedent

Clifford Warren Plott
1800 Karen Drive
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221683—Estate of Clifford Warren Plott. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $160,000.00. F. E. Jochum, atty.
