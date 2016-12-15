Date Filed Thursday, December 15, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221685 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died June 17, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221685—Estate of Maureen Luella Hegedus. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. P. Koscianski, atty.