Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221685
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
June 17, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kathleen Hogerty
10723 Chippewa Path
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Maureen Luella Hegedus
3680 Hetzel Drive
Parma OH 44134

Text

