Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221686
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 19, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Rosemarie Gerber
1128 East 178th StreetCleveland OH 44149
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2016 GRD 221686—Re: Rosemarie Gerber. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
About your information and the public record.