Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221686
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 19, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Rosemarie Gerber
1128 East 178th Street
Cleveland OH 44149

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2016 GRD 221686—Re: Rosemarie Gerber. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
