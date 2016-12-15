Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221687
- Date Died
- November 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Daniel H. Nitowsky
11 Brandywine Dr.Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #110N
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Harold M. Nitowsky
27090 Cedar Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016
Text2016 EST 221687—Estate of Harold M. Nitowsky. Will admitted to probate. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
