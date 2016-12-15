Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221687
Date Died
November 12, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Daniel H. Nitowsky
11 Brandywine Dr.
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea Jane Kingsbury
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #110N
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Harold M. Nitowsky
27090 Cedar Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Saturday, November 12, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221687—Estate of Harold M. Nitowsky. Will admitted to probate. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
