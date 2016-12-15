Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221690
- Date Died
- September 25, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 26, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Phoeu Kong
4268 Brookside Blvd.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Sambath Som
4268 Brookside Blvd.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Sunday, September 25, 2016
Text2016 EST 221690—Estate of Sambath Som. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. L. Perla, atty.
