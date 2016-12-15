Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221690
Date Died
September 25, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 26, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Phoeu Kong
4268 Brookside Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Sambath Som
4268 Brookside Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2016 EST 221690—Estate of Sambath Som. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. L. Perla, atty.
