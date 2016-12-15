Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221691
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 17, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Annette Thompson
12716 Cornado Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Ward
Tiffany D. Thompson
1358 E. 95thCleveland OH 44106
Next of Kin
Tiffany D. Thompson
1358 E. 95th St.Cleveland OH 44106
Text2016 GRD 221691—Re: Tiffany D. Thompson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
