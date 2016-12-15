Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221691
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Annette Thompson
12716 Cornado Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

Tiffany D. Thompson
1358 E. 95th
Cleveland OH 44106

Next of Kin

Tiffany D. Thompson
1358 E. 95th St.
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2016 GRD 221691—Re: Tiffany D. Thompson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 