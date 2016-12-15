Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221692
- Date Died
- November 16, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 26, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second FloorParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Leota Johnson
16090 Yarmouth OvalMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Text2016 EST 221692—Estate of Leota Johnson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
