Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221692
Date Died
November 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 26, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Leota Johnson
16090 Yarmouth Oval
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2016 EST 221692—Estate of Leota Johnson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
