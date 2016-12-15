Date Filed Thursday, December 15, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221692 Date Died November 16, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 26, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 221692—Estate of Leota Johnson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. P. J. Stano, atty.