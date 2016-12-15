Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221695
Date Died
June 6, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Vera V. Baker Rebrovich
5715 West Longridge Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Minna Milanovic
5715 West Longridge Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, June 6, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221695—Estate of Minna Milanovic. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
