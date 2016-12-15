Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221695
- Date Died
- June 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Vera V. Baker Rebrovich
5715 West Longridge DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Minna Milanovic
5715 West Longridge DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Text2016 EST 221695—Estate of Minna Milanovic. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
