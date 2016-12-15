Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221696
- Date Died
- September 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elizabeth H. Ineman
7277 Thorncliffe Blvd.Parma OH 44134
Applicant
Anna Shimerka
2366 Stony Hill RoadHinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Williams and Batchelder, LLP
105 W. Liberty Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2016 EST 221696—Estate of Elizabeth H. Ineman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. M. Bux, atty.
