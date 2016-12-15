Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221696
Date Died
September 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elizabeth H. Ineman
7277 Thorncliffe Blvd.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016

Applicant

Anna Shimerka
2366 Stony Hill Road
Hinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Marie Bux
Williams and Batchelder, LLP
105 W. Liberty Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2016 EST 221696—Estate of Elizabeth H. Ineman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. M. Bux, atty.
