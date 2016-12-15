Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221697
Date Died
October 10, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

George C. Nordenholt
28575 Westlake Village Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016

Applicant

William C. Pawson
2330 North Star Lane
Avon OH 44011
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Arthur Marino II
Douglass & Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2016 EST 221697—Estate of George C. Nordenholt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. A. Marino, II, atty.
