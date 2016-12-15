Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221697
- Date Died
- October 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
George C. Nordenholt
28575 Westlake Village Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016
Applicant
William C. Pawson
2330 North Star LaneAvon OH 44011
Applicant's Attorney
Douglass & Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135
Text2016 EST 221697—Estate of George C. Nordenholt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. A. Marino, II, atty.
About your information and the public record.