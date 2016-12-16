Date Filed Friday, December 16, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221703 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 7, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221703—Estate of Barbara Ann Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. D. Briller, atty.