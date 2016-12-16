Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221703
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Barbara Ann Smith
16278 Rademaker BoulevardBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, August 7, 2016
Applicant
Michelle B. Smith
6061 Gilmere DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Text2016 EST 221703—Estate of Barbara Ann Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. D. Briller, atty.
