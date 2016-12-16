Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221703
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 7, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Barbara Ann Smith
16278 Rademaker Boulevard
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, August 7, 2016

Applicant

Michelle B. Smith
6061 Gilmere Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
David Dickhardt Briller
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Text

2016 EST 221703—Estate of Barbara Ann Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. D. Briller, atty.
