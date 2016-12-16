Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221707
- Filing Code
- CRT
Plaintiff
William H. Heller
23611 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Micah Sage Taylor
2205 Meadow AvenueBoulder CO 80304
Defendant
Jonah Bea-Taylor
640 Bonaventure Avenue Ne, Apt. A2Atlanta GA 30306
Defendant
Alana S. Fromson
144 Santiago DriveJupiter FL 33458
Defendant
Joshua S. Fromson
230 Deland AvenueIndialantic FL 32903
Defendant
Anthony S. Fromson
263 Coastal Hill DriveIndian Habrour Beach FL 32937
Text2016 ADV 221707—William H. Heller vs Micah Sage Taylor, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. S. M. Glavinos, atty.
