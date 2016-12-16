Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221707
Filing Code
CRT

Plaintiff

William H. Heller
23611 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Stephanie Maria Glavinos
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Micah Sage Taylor
2205 Meadow Avenue
Boulder CO 80304

Defendant

Jonah Bea-Taylor
640 Bonaventure Avenue Ne, Apt. A2
Atlanta GA 30306

Defendant

Alana S. Fromson
144 Santiago Drive
Jupiter FL 33458

Defendant

Joshua S. Fromson
230 Deland Avenue
Indialantic FL 32903

Defendant

Anthony S. Fromson
263 Coastal Hill Drive
Indian Habrour Beach FL 32937

Text

2016 ADV 221707—William H. Heller vs Micah Sage Taylor, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. S. M. Glavinos, atty.
