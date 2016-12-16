Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221709
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 24, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Sandra Stechler
2444 Brian DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Ward
Sigmund Stechler
2444 Brian DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Text2016 GRD 221709—Re: Sigmund Stechler. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. G. Eloff, atty.
