Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221709
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Sandra Stechler
2444 Brian Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Ward

Sigmund Stechler
2444 Brian Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 GRD 221709—Re: Sigmund Stechler. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. G. Eloff, atty.
