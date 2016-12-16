Date Filed Friday, December 16, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221709 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 24, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221709—Re: Sigmund Stechler. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. G. Eloff, atty.