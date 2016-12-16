Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221710
- Date Died
- December 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard T. Rose
4273 GrannisFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016
Applicant
Kerry M. Sullivan
4137 W. 204th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221710—Estate of Richard T. Rose. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
About your information and the public record.