Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221710
Date Died
December 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard T. Rose
4273 Grannis
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016

Applicant

Kerry M. Sullivan
4137 W. 204th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Harold Lee Hom
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221710—Estate of Richard T. Rose. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 