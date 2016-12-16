Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221711
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
Visconsi Solon Land Co Ltd
29425 Chagrin Blvd, Suite 306Cleveland OH 44122
Plaintiff
City Of Solon Ohio
34200 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Plaintiff's Attorney
Walter | Haverfield LLP
1301 East 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 ADV 221711—City Of Solon Ohio vs Visconsi Solon Land Co Ltd. Petition for land appropriation filed. B. G. Chojnacki, atty.
About your information and the public record.