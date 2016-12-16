Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221713
Filing Code
APP

Plaintiff

City Of Solon Ohio
34200 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139
Plaintiff's Attorney
Robert Todd Hunt
Walter & Haverfield LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

6459 Som Llc
14409 Cedar Road, Suite 201
South Euclid OH 44121

Defendant

Lorian National Bank
457 Broadway
Lorain OH 44052

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer, 2079 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Northwest Bancshares Inc
c/o Statutory Agent Corporation Services Company, 50 West Broad Street, Suite 1330
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Northwest Bank
Corporation Services Company, 50 West Broad Street Suite 1330
Columbus OH 43215

Text

2016 ADV 221713—City Of Solon Ohio vs 6459 Som Llc , et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. R. T. Hunt, atty.
