Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221714
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
6465 Som Center Road, Llc
Norman A. Ginis, 28600 Belcourt RoadPepper Pike OH 44124
Plaintiff
City Of Solon, Ohio
34200 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Plaintiff's Attorney
Walter & Haverfield LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 ADV 221714—City Of Solon, Ohio vs 6465 Som Center Road, Llc, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. R. T. Hunt, atty.
