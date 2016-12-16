Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221714
Filing Code
APP

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

6465 Som Center Road, Llc
Norman A. Ginis, 28600 Belcourt Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Plaintiff

City Of Solon, Ohio
34200 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139
Plaintiff's Attorney
Robert Todd Hunt
Walter & Haverfield LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 ADV 221714—City Of Solon, Ohio vs 6465 Som Center Road, Llc, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. R. T. Hunt, atty.
