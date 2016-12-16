Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221715
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Arielle Reagan Brown
18597 Whitney Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Natural Mother

Laura Brown
20810 Woltzhaven Ave.
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

David M. Brown
18597 Whitney Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2016 GRD 221715—Re: Arielle Reagan Brown. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 