Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221715
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 10, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Arielle Reagan Brown
18597 Whitney Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Natural Mother
Laura Brown
20810 Woltzhaven Ave.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant
David M. Brown
18597 Whitney Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Text2016 GRD 221715—Re: Arielle Reagan Brown. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
