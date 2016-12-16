Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221717
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 12, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Thomas Gilmore
3040 East 128th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Ward
Timothy Gilmore
3636 East 135th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Text2016 GRD 221717—Re: Timothy Gilmore. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. G. S. Thomas, atty.
