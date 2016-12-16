Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221717
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Thomas Gilmore
3040 East 128th Street
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Scott Thomas
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Ward

Timothy Gilmore
3636 East 135th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2016 GRD 221717—Re: Timothy Gilmore. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. G. S. Thomas, atty.
