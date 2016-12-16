Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221718
Date Died
August 18, 2012
Filing Code
AAC

Decedent

Matthew T. Fagan
200 Hamlet Hills Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Applicant

Lisa J. Roth
1111 Superior Ave Suite 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Lisa J. Roth
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221718—Estate of Matthew T. Fagan. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
