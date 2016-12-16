Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221718
- Date Died
- August 18, 2012
- Filing Code
- AAC
Decedent
Matthew T. Fagan
200 Hamlet Hills DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Saturday, August 18, 2012
Applicant
Lisa J. Roth
1111 Superior Ave Suite 1000Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221718—Estate of Matthew T. Fagan. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
About your information and the public record.