Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221719
- Date Died
- April 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Ruthie Mae Berry
879 Haywood DriveSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant
Jenny R. Grays
879 Haywood DriveSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221719—Estate of Ruthie Mae Berry. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. S. Thomas, atty.
