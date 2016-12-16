Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221719
Date Died
April 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Ruthie Mae Berry
879 Haywood Drive
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Thursday, April 21, 2016

Applicant

Jenny R. Grays
879 Haywood Drive
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Scott Thomas
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221719—Estate of Ruthie Mae Berry. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. S. Thomas, atty.
