Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221726
- Date Died
- October 24, 2014
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
S. J. Thomas
2461 E. 84th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant
Beverly A. Adamczyk
6650 Pearl Rd Suite 302Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Text2016 EST 221726—Estate of S. J. Thomas. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
