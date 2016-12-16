Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221726
Date Died
October 24, 2014
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

S. J. Thomas
2461 E. 84th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Friday, October 24, 2014

Applicant

Beverly A. Adamczyk
6650 Pearl Rd Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Beverly A. Adamczyk
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836

Text

2016 EST 221726—Estate of S. J. Thomas. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
